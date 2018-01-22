10 best burgers
Minnesotans are big on burgers. You’ll find everything from chef-driven versions to variations on the famous Juicy Lucy.
112 Eatery112 N. 3rd St., Mpls.
James Beard award-winning chef Isaac Becker uses bifteck haché, the classic French chopped beef sandwich, as a jumping-off point for a burger that “seems really simple, but there’s more to it than meets the eye,” he said. For the patty, lean, grass-fed beef is blended with butter, egg, sautéed onions, thyme and plenty of salt. After it’s cooked, the patty is sumptuously buried under pieces of ultra-creamy Brie de Meaux and served in a grilled-in-butter English muffin. Crunchy bread-and-butter pickles serve as a palate-cleansing finishing touch. Fries — a kitchen specialty — are an additional $8.
- Phone
- (612) 343-7696
- Website
- 112eatery.com
Barnes & Noble Kitchen3230 Galleria, Edina
An epic burger, at a bookstore? Believe it. This test case of B&N’s new restaurant is wowing shoppers with modern, carefully crafted fare, including a gotta-try burger. The weighty, deeply flavorful patty is brisket-fortified chuck, and the salty, loosely packed meat is cooked just until the center goes from crimson to deep pink. Condiments include tender butter lettuce, an impressive swipe of Dijonnaise, crunchy raw red onions, a layer of vinegary pickles and a sharp Cheddar. Three cheers for the toasty brioche bun. It’s served with addictive fried potatoes.
- Phone
- (952) 929-4366
- Website
- barnesandnoblekitchen.com
Birchwood Cafe3311 E. 25th St., Mpls.
Turkey burgers are often dry, listless affairs. Not at this locavore landmark, which jazzes Minnesota-raised ground turkey with feisty chiles and forms it into a hefty, surprisingly juicy patty. Standard garnishes include house-made ketchup and mustard and crunchy made-on-the-premises pickles, or opt for chef Marshall Paulsen’s seasonal picks (perhaps it’s pickled red onions, a thick slab of Fontina cheese, a punchy chile-infused mustard and mushrooms sauteed in butter and herbs), an additional $2. The house-baked buns are superb. Add fries for $2.
- Phone
- (612) 722-4474
- Website
- birchwoodcafe.com
Blue Door Pub1811 Selby Av., St. Paul
The iconic cheese-stuffed burger known as the Juicy Lucy (or, Jucy Lucy) originated at either Matt’s Bar or the 5-8 Club, depending upon which version of history is to be believed. This mini-chain improves upon the format, switches up the name (“Juicy Blucy”) and creates all kinds of variations; how about turning to Cheddar and smoky bacon bits for the filling, then adding thick-cut bacon on top? Still, the “classic” Blucy — a patty filled with white American cheese — is a perfect gateway to this Minnesota delicacy. Add fries or Tater Tots for $3.
- Phone
- (651) 493-1865
- Website
- thebdp.com
Borough/Parlour730 Washington Av. N., Mpls.
It’s the burger that launched the modern two-patty era in the Twin Cities, and it still rates as a Best in Show example. The beef is a notably decadent blend of chuck, ribeye and brisket, formed into thin, irregular patties. Here’s the genius move: Two patties create a double-the-fun flavor booster, since twice the amount of sizzling beefy surface gets caramelized and charred by the stove’s heat. The soft, egg-enriched bun is a beauty, and garnishes are kept to a well-edited minimum: perky pickle chips and a prodigious amount of white American cheese. Add fries for $5.
- Phone
- (612) 354-3135
- Website
- boroughmpls.com
Chef Shack Ranch3025 E. Franklin Av., Mpls.
The couple behind one of the Twin Cities’ first (and still, one of the best) food trucks operates this down-home brick-and-mortar iteration of their culinary fleet, and they turn out a bison burger of distinction. The flavorful, grass-fed meat is hand-formed into a thick, substantial patty, its outer surfaces coaxed to a crispy-edged, tantalizing char. It’s topped with all kinds of goodies: crisp lettuce, tangy cucumber pickles and a carefully nurtured fried egg, the runny yolk juicing up that lean patty. The lavishly buttered and toasted bun is spot-on. A generous handful of skin-on fries is included.
- Phone
- (612) 354-2575
- Website
- chefshackranch.com
Constantine1115 2nd Av. S., Mpls.
For the burger he serves in his basement-level cocktail lounge, Monello chef Mike DeCamp pays a McTribute to an earlier employer, McDonald’s, where he acquired a lasting affection for basic-as-can-be burgers. His version mixes chuck and brisket with scandalous amounts of butter. The patties are cooked in more butter, and the soft buns are toasted in even more butter. Condiments include a slice of white American cheese and straight-up white onions. The overused “Melt in your mouth” truly applies to this burger, and how (a $13 double-patty version is available at lunch at Monello). No fries.
- Phone
- (612) 886-1297
- Website
- constantinempls.com
Esker Grove423 Vineland Pl., Mpls.
“No crazy bells and whistles” was chef T.J. Rawitzer’s framework when crafting a (lunch-only) burger for the Walker Art Center’s stylish restaurant. It starts with a classic milk-enriched, house-baked bun that’s buttered and toasted to grilled cheese-like perfection. The meat hails from Peterson Craftsman Meats, a top-shelf local supplier, and it’s cured overnight before being formed into thick patties that cook in their own juices on a flat-top grill. Excellent pickles, too, along with chopped iceberg lettuce, grainy mustard and two slices of salty American cheese. House-made potato chips sub for fries.
- Phone
- (612) 375-7542
- Website
- eskergrove.com
Revival4257 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.
“We’re kind of losing touch with great American food,” said chef Thomas Boemer. “We’re losing that lure of traditional cooking.” That sense of a fading heritage is the impetus behind his popular Southern restaurant, right down to its wildly popular diner-style cheeseburger. It’s the thin, griddled-patty formula (the beef is an ultra-fatty blend of house-ground short rib and grass-fed brisket), topped with restraint: gooey American cheese, clove-scented bread-and-butter pickles and an impressive slab of house-cured bacon. A killer bun, too. A monster pile of hush puppies stands in for fries.
- Phone
- (612) 345-4516
- Website
- revivalfriedchicken.com
Saint Dinette261 E. 5th St., St. Paul
Chef Adam Eaton finds inspiration in short-order fare, but there’s nothing diner-esque about his skilled cooking, its merits distilled in an exceptional double-patty cheeseburger. The rough-hewed patties are a meticulous blend of brisket, sirloin and dry-aged chuck, emulsified with an artery-hardening blend of butter. They’re blanketed in Eaton’s version of American cheese, an ingenious concoction of Gruyère and a sharp Cheddar that’s formed into bricks, cooled and sliced. Add fries for $6.
- Phone
- (651) 800-1415
- Website
- saintdinette.com