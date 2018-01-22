The iconic cheese-stuffed burger known as the Juicy Lucy (or, Jucy Lucy) originated at either Matt’s Bar or the 5-8 Club, depending upon which version of history is to be believed. This mini-chain improves upon the format, switches up the name (“Juicy Blucy”) and creates all kinds of variations; how about turning to Cheddar and smoky bacon bits for the filling, then adding thick-cut bacon on top? Still, the “classic” Blucy — a patty filled with white American cheese — is a perfect gateway to this Minnesota delicacy. Add fries or Tater Tots for $3.