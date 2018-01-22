Bring your stack of quarters: Whatever your game style, this Uptown playroom has probably got something for you. Entertainment includes retro arcade games, pinball machines, Nintendo 64 console gaming, skeeball and life-size versions of Connect Four and Jenga. You name it, it’s 25 cents. Oh, and if you happen to work up a thirst or an appetite while frolicking through your field day, there are more than 60 beers on tap, and pizzas (like the mac and cheese creation, with bacon) for purchase by the pie or slice.