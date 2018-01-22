Play with your food (not literally) at one of these ‘eatertaineries’
Don’t just go to a restaurant or bar. You can throw in mini golf, bowling, video games, pinball and more at these unique establishments.
Bryant-Lake Bowl810 W. Lake St., Mpls.
With new eatertaineries popping up left and right, this Lyn-Lake classic, from mega restaurateur Kim Bartmann, has been holding down the drink-n-play fort for a few decades now. And no AMF vibes here — the feel is decidedly retro and cozy. Head over for old-school bowling, live music events, hearty pub food (think dolled up burgers and nachos) and a “cheap” date-night special that can’t be beat: two entrees, a bottle of wine (or four beers) and a round of bowling for $28 a couple.
- Phone
- (612) 825-3737
- Website
- bryantlakebowl.com
Can Can Wonderland755 N. Prior Av., Suite 004, St. Paul
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, welcome to the greatest show … in the Twin Cities, at least. While a ringmaster is absent, entering Can Can Wonderland is not unlike stumbling into a circus, albeit one with spiked slushies. The acts? An impressive arcade, wacky putt-putt golf and bar offerings that include cotton candy and cocktails made to look like sandboxes. It’s a wonder there aren’t aerialists soaring through the rafters — oh, wait, Can Can has those, too, along with burlesque dancers, jugglers and more in its variety shows.
- Phone
- (651) 925-2261
- Website
- cancanwonderland.com
Punch Bowl Social1691 Park Place Blvd., St. Louis Park
Is it a restaurant? A craft bar? A game room? Yep, all of the above. The national chain’s Minneapolis outpost doesn’t shortchange any aspect of this well-oiled operation. The 24,000-square-foot layout offers eight bowling lanes, an arcade, skeeball, bocce ball, darts, an eight-man foosball table and private karaoke rooms. There are also three bars — that’s right, three — pouring zippy libations and frothy adult milkshakes. And rolling out of the kitchen: upscale comfort food dreamed up by James Beard award-winning chef Hugh Acheson. Thumb skills aside, we’re all winning here.
- Phone
- (763) 400-3865
- Website
- punchbowlsocial.com/location/minneapolis
Tilt113 E. 26th St., Suite 110, Mpls.
Don’t let the dive bar-like feel fool you. Though the main event at Tilt is its maze of old-school pinball machines, the food and drink lineups are no pushovers. The folks behind nearby small-plates restaurant Nightingale give a bevy of hot dogs and snacks the same scratch-made treatment, and a host of cocktails, the same crafted focus — not to mention names like “Game Over” and “Jackpot.” Meanwhile, the games: Tilt boasts everything from 1980s and ’90s cult classics (like Embryon and Meteor) to newbies such as the 2017-produced Batman.
- Phone
- (612) 236-4089
- Website
- tiltpinballbar.com
Up-Down3012 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.
Bring your stack of quarters: Whatever your game style, this Uptown playroom has probably got something for you. Entertainment includes retro arcade games, pinball machines, Nintendo 64 console gaming, skeeball and life-size versions of Connect Four and Jenga. You name it, it’s 25 cents. Oh, and if you happen to work up a thirst or an appetite while frolicking through your field day, there are more than 60 beers on tap, and pizzas (like the mac and cheese creation, with bacon) for purchase by the pie or slice.
- Phone
- (612) 823-3487
- Website
- updownmpls.com