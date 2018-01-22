Minneapolis’ 5 essential brewery taprooms

Great breweries came before it, but Surly’s dream of a robust taproom scene changed Minnesota’s craft beer culture forever. We can all thank the so-called Surly Bill for opening up the state’s taproom regulations and the ensuing flood of 100-plus breweries. Of course, none are as ambitious in scope as Surly’s $20 million destination brewery, where hop destroyers like Furious and Abrasive flow like water. The beer hall serves adventurous foodie fare (Oysters! Trout!) even with the high-end, second-level restaurant recently closed. Not to worry, a New Haven-style pizza joint is replacing it.