One can order a cocktail at this unadvertised alcove atop the North Loop’s Kado No Mise, but that’s really not the idea. Instead, consider taking advantage of one of the most obscure Japanese whiskey lists in the area, including a couple of bottles (such as the Hakushu 18-year) that aren’t found anywhere else in the state. The space is small — there are about eight seats and the bar and only a handful more in the tiny leather-infused lounge area — so plan to stand while you sip.