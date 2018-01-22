This 14-seat diner has been helping the University of Minnesota community wake up for 68 years with such delicacies as buttermilk pancakes studded with blueberries and walnuts, tender waffles filled with strips of smoky bacon, hearty scrambles and eggs Benedict topped with lemony hollandaise. Al’s — named for its founder, the late Al Bergstrom — has a lovable culture all of its own (and a strict cash-only policy), one reason why the James Beard Foundation recognized the 10-foot-wide institution as one of its “America’s Classics.” Can’t get there in the a.m.? Al’s is now open from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.